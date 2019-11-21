|
Barbara Ellen (Moyer) Conkin
Louisville - Barbara Ellen (Moyer) Conkin, 91, died at her home on Nov. 18, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1928, in Wilmette, IL, to Gladys Ward and George Edward Moyer.
Barbara grew up in Wilmette, attending New Trier High School, followed by Smith College and graduate school at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS, where she earned a Masters Degree in Geology. She met her husband Jim at graduate school, and they were married Sept. 8, 1951. They moved to Beeville, TX, in 1953, and then to Cincinnati, OH, in 1956 for Jim's PhD, and then to Louisville, KY, in 1957.
Together Barbara and Jim raised four children, whom she nurtured with her warm and good natured spirit that always saw the best of life and people.
She was the first geology teacher for Jefferson Community College, beginning there in 1969, retiring in 1995. She with husband Jim traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Belgium, Great Britain, and Sweden. She moved her family to Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, for a year in 1964-65 for Jim's Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Tasmania. She documented this adventure, one of many, in her book "Far Away to Van Diemen's Land."
She authored a number of books, including "Why are the Highlands High", "Ancient Animals Locked in Louisville's Rocks" and others including children's books. She co-authored several geological books and technical papers with Jim, including a college textbook titled "Stratigraphy", "Guide to the Rocks and Fossils of Jefferson County, Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Adjacent Areas" and "Handbook to Strata and Fossils at the Falls of the Ohio".
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years James Elvin Conkin, her daughter Lisa Carol Otoum, her brother James Moyer, and parents Gladys and George Moyer.
She is survived by daughters, Deborah (Michael) Walton, and Anne Conkin (John Molt); son, David (Maureen) Conkin; granddaughters, Jessica Bookin, Lauren Conkin, Madeline (Jonathan) Brennan, and Kirsten Conkin; grandsons, Eric Bookin, Riad (Sara) Otoum, Ramzy Otoum, and Ethan Conkin; great-granddaughters, Sofia Jane Otoum and Emersen Jane Brennan; a brother, Baxter (Nancy) Moyer; and son-in-law, Jamil Otoum.
A special thanks with our gratitude for everyone at Home Instead and Hosparus Health that helped Barbara and her family.
A celebration in her honor, for family and friends, will be held at the Conkin residence on Dec. 21 at noon. Reverend Alta Burnett will present a eulogy in honor of Barbara.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019