Barbara Ellen (nee Radtke) Konz
Louisville - Konz, Barbara Ellen (nee Radtke), 71, died peacefully with her family at her side in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1947 in Milwaukee and spent her entire life there until moving to Kentucky in 2019. The daughter of the late Roy and Dorothy (nee Hansen) Radtke, Barbara graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1964 and later from Concordia University. She spent over a decade working for the U.S. Postal Service, but retired from Milwaukee Public Schools after spending 20 years as a nutrition services manager.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael. They were married on Sept. 22, 1973. A month before celebrating their fifth anniversary, they welcomed their daughter, Antoinette. It was becoming a mother, and later a grandmother, that Barbara found her true purpose in life.
She hand-made many of her daughter's clothes, especially costumes for Halloween and dresses for special occasions. She was a truly talented crafter. Every holiday, she would make beautiful crafts for her friends and family. She also loved to bake and cook. Her beloved garden won many awards over the years.
There wasn't a time in her life that Barbara did not love animals. She was known to foster and adopt any animal that would come her way and we know they were all waiting to greet her at the Rainbow Bridge.
Aside from her husband and daughter, Toni (J.D.) Tatman, and grandson Cameron, whom she loved more than life itself, she is also survived by her sister, Kathy Kosmeder; niece and goddaughter Michelle (Ryan) Wagner of Colorado; cousin Delene Hansen (Tom Ueberroth); three sisters in-law, three brothers in-law and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also mourned by many friends, including Evonne (Harold) Lutz, Carol Hoernke and Nancy Dean and longtime neighbors Martin and Anna Magana.
Barbara will also be missed by her beloved cat, Mugsy; granddogs, Griswold and Oscar; and grandcats Max and Emma.
The family would like to thank the Critical Care Unit nurses and doctors at Louisville Baptist East Hospital who went above and beyond to make sure Barbara was comfortable during the last week of her life.
While our hearts are broken at this unexpected loss, we find peace in the fact that God performed a miracle before calling her home.
Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the chapel inside Oxmoor Lodge, 8021 Christian Court, in Louisville, Kentucky, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019