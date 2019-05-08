Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Barbara Ewing Obituary
Barbara Ewing

Louisville - Barbara Ann Ewing "Evelyn", 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Barbara was a member of SOAR, a retired realtor from Coldwell Banker, and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She loved her time with her breakfast club at McDonalds.

She was born on October 11, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky to Edward and Virginia (Milner) Nilest. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Joseph Ewing, two brothers, and two sisters.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph Ewing, daughters, Toni (Robert) Wells, Beth (Mike) Simmons, Stacy (Jay) Snider and son, Danny (Jenny) Ewing. Barbara leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, four sisters, and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Memorial Service will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
