Barbara French
Barbara French passed away Friday June 19th.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe. Her sons Ed (Ampe) , Richard (Kelly) and daughter Julie (Robert). Her 2 grandchildren Spencer and Jeffrey. Her brother David (Joyce). She is preceded in death by her son Jeffrey and her parents Beulah and Rich.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hosparus.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.