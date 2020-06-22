Barbara French



Barbara French passed away Friday June 19th.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe. Her sons Ed (Ampe) , Richard (Kelly) and daughter Julie (Robert). Her 2 grandchildren Spencer and Jeffrey. Her brother David (Joyce). She is preceded in death by her son Jeffrey and her parents Beulah and Rich.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hosparus.









