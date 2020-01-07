Services
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42103
(270) 842-0303
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Barbara G. Burch


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Barbara G. Burch Obituary
Dr. Barbara G. Burch

Bowling Green - DR. BARBARA G. BURCH of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Dr. Burch ("Bobbie") was born on August 21,1938 in Louisville, KY to Arthur and Gertrude Heinig Gagel. She grew up as the eldest of five children. In 1956, she married Kenneth Burch, and the couple had two children, Kevin and Kelly. She earned a bachelor's degree from WKU before completing master's and doctoral degrees from Indiana University. She returned to WKU in 1996, continuing to devote her professional career to higher education and civic engagement, as well as to being an entrepreneur. What was most exceptional was her capacity for love and the enduring relationships that she had not just with family but also with her students, colleagues, and friends. Dr. Burch is survived by her husband, Kenneth of 63 years; her son, Kevin (Dodi McCloud); her granddaughters Chelsea (Nathan) Dyer and Mackenzie (Lorne) Thomas, siblings Jerry (Donna) Gagel, Martha Metz, and Steve (Sue) Gagel, and nine nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Burch; sister, Judy Gagel; and her parents, Arthur and Gertrude Gagel. Visitation is Wednesday, January 8th from 4 pm to 9 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel. Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, January 9th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kelly M. Burch Institute for Transformative Practices in Higher Education or the Judith K. Gagel Scholarship, c/o WKU Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY, 42104.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -