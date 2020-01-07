|
|
Dr. Barbara G. Burch
Bowling Green - DR. BARBARA G. BURCH of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Dr. Burch ("Bobbie") was born on August 21,1938 in Louisville, KY to Arthur and Gertrude Heinig Gagel. She grew up as the eldest of five children. In 1956, she married Kenneth Burch, and the couple had two children, Kevin and Kelly. She earned a bachelor's degree from WKU before completing master's and doctoral degrees from Indiana University. She returned to WKU in 1996, continuing to devote her professional career to higher education and civic engagement, as well as to being an entrepreneur. What was most exceptional was her capacity for love and the enduring relationships that she had not just with family but also with her students, colleagues, and friends. Dr. Burch is survived by her husband, Kenneth of 63 years; her son, Kevin (Dodi McCloud); her granddaughters Chelsea (Nathan) Dyer and Mackenzie (Lorne) Thomas, siblings Jerry (Donna) Gagel, Martha Metz, and Steve (Sue) Gagel, and nine nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Burch; sister, Judy Gagel; and her parents, Arthur and Gertrude Gagel. Visitation is Wednesday, January 8th from 4 pm to 9 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son, Lovers Lane Chapel. Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, January 9th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kelly M. Burch Institute for Transformative Practices in Higher Education or the Judith K. Gagel Scholarship, c/o WKU Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY, 42104.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020