Barbara Goff Cockerham
New Salisbury - Barbara G. Cockerham, 76, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lincoln Hills Health Center in New Albany. she was born in Staunton, Virginia. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for Greater Clark County Schools for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Glenn and Ivy Jackson Goff, and her husband John Daniel Cockerham.
Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Cockerham (Nicole) of Georgetown, IN., a grandson, Tyler Cockerham of Georgetown and a granddaughter, Baylie Sawicki (Brandon) of Corydon.
Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, November 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Crandall Community Center, 6120 Main Street NE, Crandall, IN. 47114. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Harrison County Animal Shelter, 3132 Hope Lane NW, Corydon, IN. 47112 or the JDRF, 11902 Brinley Ave., Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019