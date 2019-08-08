Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel
5505 Bardstown Road
Louisville - Mary Barbara Harbsmeier, 76, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

She was a school guard for LMPD for over 40 years, a graduate of Loretto High School and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bud Harbsmeier; sons, Curt, Craig and Kent (Deborah) Harbsmeier; and grandchildren, Kristen, Kyle, Alexis and her mother, Sherri, and Katlyn Harbsmeier.

Memorial mass is 10am Saturday at St. Gabriel, 5505 Bardstown Road. Memorial visitation is 3-7pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children c/o Highview Fire Department
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
