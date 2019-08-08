|
Barbara Harbsmeier
Louisville - Mary Barbara Harbsmeier, 76, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She was a school guard for LMPD for over 40 years, a graduate of Loretto High School and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Harbsmeier; sons, Curt, Craig and Kent (Deborah) Harbsmeier; and grandchildren, Kristen, Kyle, Alexis and her mother, Sherri, and Katlyn Harbsmeier.
Memorial mass is 10am Saturday at St. Gabriel, 5505 Bardstown Road. Memorial visitation is 3-7pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Memorial gifts: WHAS Crusade for Children c/o Highview Fire Department
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019