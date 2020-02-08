Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291

Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291

Barbara Healy Obituary
Barbara Healy

Louisville - Barbara Gail Healy, 61, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

She was a former manager for Wal-Mart and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Pat" Healy; and parents, Gordon and Ann Whitlock Droms

She is survived by her beloved children, Brandy Beeler (Timothy), Adam Brinley (Rose), Carol Voelker (David), Tiffany Healy and Cody Healy; 13 grandchildren; and loving sister, Shari Powers.

Her funeral is 10am Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2-7pm Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Home of the Innocents.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
