Barbara Hess Phelps
Louisville - 72, passed away August 7, 2019. She formerly worked at PNC Bank, was currently employed at Martin Construction Co and was President of Central High School Alumni Association. She was a long time member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ernest Phelps; children, Nichelle S. Barbour, Kamahl (Kendra), and Taj Hess, Jailyn Dukes (Joseph) and Elizabeth Bradshaw (Rodney); brothers, Michael, Gregory, Nathaniel, Jr(Cassandra), Jeffrey (Faye) and Ronald Gammons (Sara) and 22 grandchildren.
Celebration of her life: 1 pm Saturday at her church, 2600 Virginia Avenue. Visitation with family: noon - 1 pm. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019