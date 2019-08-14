Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
2600 Virginia Avenue
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
2600 Virginia Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Hess Phelps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Hess Phelps Obituary
Barbara Hess Phelps

Louisville - 72, passed away August 7, 2019. She formerly worked at PNC Bank, was currently employed at Martin Construction Co and was President of Central High School Alumni Association. She was a long time member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Ernest Phelps; children, Nichelle S. Barbour, Kamahl (Kendra), and Taj Hess, Jailyn Dukes (Joseph) and Elizabeth Bradshaw (Rodney); brothers, Michael, Gregory, Nathaniel, Jr(Cassandra), Jeffrey (Faye) and Ronald Gammons (Sara) and 22 grandchildren.

Celebration of her life: 1 pm Saturday at her church, 2600 Virginia Avenue. Visitation with family: noon - 1 pm. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now