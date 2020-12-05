1/1
Barbara Hester Roberts
Barbara Hester Roberts

Fairdale - 78, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Doloris Martin; her brother, Jerry Hester; and her husband of 55 years, Lee Roberts.

Barbara worked Assembly at Ford Motor Company for 22 years and retired in 1998. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Left to cherish her memory, her son, Lee Roberts (Joy); her daughter, Tracey Nelson (Scott); step-daughter, Bridgette Teshak (Steve); 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation and a Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held in the chapel of Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. Services will be private.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
5023611688
