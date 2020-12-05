Barbara Hester RobertsFairdale - 78, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Doloris Martin; her brother, Jerry Hester; and her husband of 55 years, Lee Roberts.Barbara worked Assembly at Ford Motor Company for 22 years and retired in 1998. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.Left to cherish her memory, her son, Lee Roberts (Joy); her daughter, Tracey Nelson (Scott); step-daughter, Bridgette Teshak (Steve); 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.Visitation and a Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held in the chapel of Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. Services will be private.Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.