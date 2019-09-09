|
|
Barbara J. Burgin
Louisville - Barbara Janice Burgin, age 90 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1929 in Greensburg, Kentucky to the late Delker and Icie (Milby) Thompson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Butch" Burgin.
Barbara is survived by her children, Steve Burgin, Gaye Burgin Kay and Markeeta Burgin; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Whitlow (Bill); and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243. Burial will be private.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019