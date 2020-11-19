1/1
Barbara J. Hightower
Barbara J. Hightower

Louisville - , daughter of L. Dryden and Amelia Warfield, wife of Rev. James D. Hightower, sister of Kay Warfield, Warren, Ohio; Paul (Beverly) Warfield, Rancho Mirage, Calif; Cheryl Warfield, New York, New York; mother of Stephanie Hightower (Warren White); Roderick Hightower (Pam), died November 13, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Barbara is survived by many family, nieces and nephews whom she wished to thank for their love and support. Barbara grew up in Warren, Ohio,

graduated from Warren G. Harding High School, traveled the country and abroad as a patriotic soldier's spouse; worked as an insurance underwriter for Ohio Casualty Insurance and was a faithful member of Watson Memorial Baptist Church and Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville. A celebration of life memorial service will be held for family and friends Monday, November, 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at WATSON MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 7217 Nachand Lane, Louisville, 40218; Family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00pm - 1:00pm at Watson Memorial Baptist Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
