Barbara J. Weilage



Louisville - 87, passed away surrounded by family on September 28, 2020. She was born September 12, 1933 in Somerset, Kentucky to the late Robert and Zella Wilson Rainwater.



After 30 years, she retired from Philip Morris.



She is survived by her husband, Ed Weilage; daughters, Patricia Perkins (Tim), Rebecca Harrison (Bill); 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205 and 9:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Barbara's caregiver, Melanie.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.









