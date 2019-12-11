|
Barbara Jane Kincaid Bess
Louisville - 83, took her last breath on December 10, 2019 in her home of fifty years and in the arms of loved ones. She was born October 11, 1936 in Morgantown, KY—the only child of Forrest Hesson Kincaid and Elaine Duvall Kincaid. She grew up in Hawesville, KY on the Ohio River, was a cheerleader and Salutatorian of her high school class, and joined the Baptist church at the age of nine.
Barbara's memory lives on in her close family: her spouse Kenneth W. Bess, two daughters Karen Bess and Kim Bess Mracek (Tom), granddaughters Sarah Bess Young and Katie Bea Terrel (Blake) and great-grandchildren Baleigh, Blayden and Raina. Also her nieces-in-law Angeline Golden, Stephanie Hix, Jackie Woods, nephew-in-law Buddy Bess and their families.
She worked for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad for many years as an executive assistant and writer-editor for the company magazine, traveled the world, learned to fly an airplane, loved flowers and many beloved poodles, most recently Peter and Bear. She cherished her family and the life-long loving support of Rosemary, Juanita, Barby, Mary Ann, Mary, Eva, Laura, and the beloved fellowship of the friends of Bill W. and Dr Bob.
Our family extends its deepest appreciation to Mica and Tammy, Joy Tabler and Patti Naiser, the many caregivers of Mercy Works of Louisville, and the angelic attentions of all the Hosparus staff who touched our lives.
Visitation will be held this Friday from 5-8 pm at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with a celebration of her life at 10 am Saturday in their chapel. Interment will follow at Cave Hill. Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019