Barbara Jane Wary Potts
Barbara Jane Wary Potts

Barbara Jane Wary Potts passed away unexpectedly at Audubon Hospital on October 25, 2020, after a short illness. She was a loving mother and sister who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents James Wary and Martha Pope Wary. She is survived by her two sons Anthony Potts and Andrew Potts. Also surviving are her two sisters Cathy Muscar of Shepherdsville and Sue Schneider of Bryson City, NC. As she requested, cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
