Barbara Jean Baugh Hall
Louisville - Barbara Jean Baugh Hall, 76, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.
Barbara was born in Louisville on October 17, 1943, the daughter of the late Henry G. and Farrie Girtley Baugh. She was a retired employee of the former Ben Snyder Department Store Warehouse, where she was in charge of all the company's gift wrapping departments. Barbara was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Hall.
Survivors include her three children, Kendall Kruer (Mike), Kelly McCullar (Bill) and Tony Hall (Sharen); her brother, Donnie Baugh; four grandchildren, Thomas and Jenna Hall and Brooke and Jacqueline Kruer; a great-granddaughter, Madison Kruer.
Visitation and services are private under the direction of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Home of the Innocents or Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.