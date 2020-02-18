|
Barbara Jean Buzan
Louisville - 02/07/1937to 02/16/2020 was born in Owensboro, KY. She was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and St. Joseph Infirmary School of Nursing.
She had strong faith in God. She used to say we are in this world for 3 reasons:
•1st to know God
•2nd to love God
•3rd to serve God
Barbara became a critical care nurse and dedicated her life to helping others. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she served on the Bereavement Committee and the Hospital Visitation Committee.
She enjoyed classical movies and music. She taught herself to play the piano. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and inspired her grandsons to develop a love for music.
Barbara is preceded in death by her son David Buzan, and her brothers Leroy Kost and Guy Louis Kost. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William E. Buzan Jr., her children Daniel Buzan (Marina), Tony Buzan (Stefanie) and Melanie Wyatt (Stephen), her grandsons, Collin and Jacob Zirnheld, a sister Juanita Rose and a brother Paul Steven (Marquita) and her little Yorkie, Sassy.
Visitation will be from 2-8pm on Thursday, February 20th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral mass will take place at 10am on Friday, February 21st at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Barbara will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
In honor of her wishes, expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020