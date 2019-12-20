|
Barbara Jean Clark
Louisville - Barbara Jean Clark entered into rest on December 19, 2019.
She was met at the gates of heaven by her parents and her anxiously waiting granddaughter Jenna Marie Frost.
Barbara leaves behind two daughters; Rachel Soeder (Chris) and Angela Frost (Joe), along with two brothers and three sisters.
Barbara leaves five grandchildren behind to cherish her memory.
Visitation for Barbara will be Sunday 2:00-8:00pm at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel.
Funeral service will be at the funeral home Monday at 12:00pm with burial to follow immediately
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019