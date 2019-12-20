Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Barbara Jean Clark

Barbara Jean Clark Obituary
Barbara Jean Clark

Louisville - Barbara Jean Clark entered into rest on December 19, 2019.

She was met at the gates of heaven by her parents and her anxiously waiting granddaughter Jenna Marie Frost.

Barbara leaves behind two daughters; Rachel Soeder (Chris) and Angela Frost (Joe), along with two brothers and three sisters.

Barbara leaves five grandchildren behind to cherish her memory.

Visitation for Barbara will be Sunday 2:00-8:00pm at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel.

Funeral service will be at the funeral home Monday at 12:00pm with burial to follow immediately
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
