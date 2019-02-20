|
|
Barbara Jean Fulps
Clarksville - Barbara Jean Fulps, 71, of Clarksville, Indiana passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at Norton's Pavilion Hospice Ward after a long battle with COPD. She is survived by her daughter: Bobbie Holder, Sons: Glenn Hockersmith Jr., Timothy Hockersmith Sr., Christopher Miller, and Clifford Miller. Sister: Linda Allen, Brothers: Roland Best, and Roger Best, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her best friend Deanna Liddle and all her fur babies. Barbara was preceded in death by parents Jesse James and Anna Mildred Hockman and brother, Jessie Best. Visitation will be at Spring Valley Funeral Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-7. Service at Spring Valley Funeral home at 7 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019