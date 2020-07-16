1/1
Barbara Jean Howard Thornburg
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Howard Thornburg

Louisville - Barbara Jean Howard Thornburg, age 83 of Louisville, KY, passed away to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born on December 24, 1936 to the late Lucille and Theodore Howard. Three sisters; Mary Lee Cockrum McCoy, Martha Sue England and Doris Ann McCarter also precede her in passing.

She was a beloved wife, mother and always cared for others. Barbara attended Knoxville (TN) Central High School where she played basketball and worked in the library.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years; Harold Thornburg. Children; Cynthia Thornburg Schnell (Keith) of Louisville, KY and Thomas Thornburg of Chapel Hill, NC, her remaining siblings; Charles Howard of Knoxville, TN, Rose Marie Clevenger of Knoxville, TN, Nina Vogel (Stuart) of Ooltewah, TN, and James Caswell Howard of Knoxville, TN, two step grandsons, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12-2:00pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 440 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral service starts at 2:00pm at the funeral home with an entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved