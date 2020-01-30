|
Barbara Jean Krempp
Sheperdsville - Barbara Jean Krempp, 75, of Bullitt County, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She worked at Maryville Produce for over 40 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Deborah (Danny) Bonney, Paul (Cheri) Krempp, Kenny Krempp and a special son, Anthony (Brittany) Krempp; grandchildren, Jimmy Ray Krempp, Nicole Krempp, and Amber (Frank) Hudson; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Wade and Darlene (Sonny) Whitfill; and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of Service. Please visit www. Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020