Barbara Jean Sutherland



Louisville - Barbara Jean Sutherland, 83, was tragically taken from this life May 9, 2019. She was born October 7, 1935 in East St. Louis, Illinois to the late William and Lucille Hayden. She settled in Louisville in 1953 where she faithfully served her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of West Broadway Baptist Church and former pharmacy technician at Colonial Drugstore and Douglass Pharmacy.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William (Bill) Sutherland; three sons, Marc Sutherland (Dawn), Mike Sutherland (Patricia Reichart), and Bob Sutherland (Kim); sister Elizabeth Ennis; and five beloved grandchildren, Will, Traci (John), Mickey (Stephanie), Kelly, and Matthew.



Visitation will be held 3:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 31 at Ratterman and Sons, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.



Memorial contributions may be made to West Broadway Baptist Church.