Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Barbara Jean Trabue


1928 - 2019
Barbara Jean Trabue Obituary
Barbara Jean Trabue

Scottsburg - Barbara Jean Trabue, 91, died on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1928 in Washington County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Emmett and Flossie (Cathcart) Fawbush. Barbara graduated from Austin High School in the Class of 1946. She was married on July 25, 1946 to Roy James Trabue, who preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2019. Barbara was a retired forklift operator for Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana, also a former employee of the old Charlestown Ammunition Plant and a homemaker. She was a member of the Little York Christian Church, but also attended Zoah Christian Church, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Scott County VFW Post # 6582 and loved to listen to country music. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Emmett Fawbush, Jr. Survivors include three sons, Steve, Tim and Jim Trabue (Yvonne); a daughter, Jody Trabue; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home with burial in Zoah Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 am to 2 pm Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
