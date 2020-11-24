Barbara Jean Waldridge
Louisville - WALDRIDGE, Barbara Jean, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at The Springs at Stony Brook.
Barbara was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on May 28, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Lee Roy Waldridge, her parents Roy Columbus and Ollie Myrtle (Peach) Wilhite and an infant brother, Emanuel Ray.
She was a dedicated and loving mother, Grandma, Rock Grandma and Gigi and was a joy to all who knew her. Barbara was a member of New Cut Road Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary Waldridge (Joyce), Norma Isgrigg (Bob), Belinda Decker (Darrell,) Timmy Waldridge (Julie) and Tammy Miller (Dwayne), 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her sisters Wanda Pittelko and Margaret Pittelko and a host of family, friends and neighbors.
Services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arch. L. Heady at Resthaven is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.ArchLHeadyResthaven.com
.