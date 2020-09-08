Barbara Jeanette Eicher
Louisville - Barbara Jeanette Bawsel Eicher, 88, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital, Louisville. She was born January 12, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia, moved to Russell, Kentucky as a child, and later moved to Louisville, Kentucky to be near her son and his family. Barbara was a retired retail clerk from Stephens Drugs, a graduate of Russell High School in Russell, Kentucky and a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Russell, Kentucky. While Barbara was small in stature, she was known by her family and friends to be feisty and determined. She was a devout Baptist who entrusted her faith in God above all else. She enjoyed spending time with her son and daughter-in-law and making memories with her two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, James Alexander Bawsel and Grace Mae Denton Bawsel, she is also preceded in death by her sister Grace Elizabeth "Mollie" Bawsel Crosby and brother-in-law, Howard Crosby of Jacksonville, Florida.
Barbara is survived by her loving son, James Michael "Mike" Eicher and his wife Susan of Louisville, KY, two grandchildren, Ashley Eicher in Nashville, TN and Jonathan Eicher and his wife Lauren in Crestwood, KY; great grand dogs, Hank and Henry; and nephews, Gregory Crosby (Candy) and James Crosby (Diane) in Jacksonville, Florida.
The family is incredibly grateful to the team at Village East and Baptist East Hospital for the kind, gentle, and loving care Barbara received while residing at Village East and her final days at the hospital.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held Sunday, September 13, at Newcomers Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a funeral service to follow. A private graveside service for family and close friends will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Russell, Kentucky.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Village East Senior Living Community Center, Center for Women and Families or Middletown Christian Church. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
