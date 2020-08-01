Barbara Jennings

Barbara JenningsLouisville - Barbara Ann (Sauer) (Obst) Jennings entered eternal rest on July 27, 2020 at Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born on May 2, 1938 in Louisville, KY. She was 82.She is survived by her seven children, Rick Obst (Lynne), Greg Obst (Charlotte), Keith Obst (Lorie), Steve Obst (Stephine), Mary Susan Milby (Tom), Kristie LaFollette (Philip) and Kelly Lippert (Matt); ten grandchildren, Rachel Elllis (Reid); Stephen Obst (Ashleigh); Ricky Obst (Meghan); Olivia Obst; Amanda Obst; James Milby; Philip LaFollette; Jack LaFollette; Clay Lippert and Nolan Lippert; seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Hadley, and Remmie Ellis, Ginny and Millie Obst and Stella and William Obst; two siblings, James Sauer of Louisville and Mary Darst (Bill) of O'Fallon, MO; former spouse, Stephen Obst, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Othelia Sauer; siblings, Stanley and Russell Sauer; beloved aunt and uncle, Renetta and Jerry Butler; and former spouse and friend, Bill Jennings.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph's Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40217.Due to the current pandemic, all visitation hours and funeral service will be private. Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangemants.