Barbara Jill Norfleet
Nancy - Barbara Jill Norfleet age 70, of Nancy, Kentucky passed from life Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home.
Jill was born September 7, 1949 to the late Coy Price and Zada Estep Price in Somerset, Kentucky.
Jill was of the Baptist faith, a member of White Oak Baptist Church, and she enjoyed fishing, KY Basketball, and playing cards at Eubank Senior Citizen Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayneth Norfleet; sister, Linda Waddle.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Cress (Tony) of Nancy, Ky; brother, Mike Price (Pearl) of Science Hill, Ky; Janie Dotson (Prentice) of Somerset, Ky; June McClure (Ted) of Ohio; brother in law, Robbie Waddle; grandchildren, Sawyer Cress, Reagan Cress; and special friends, Richard and Peggy Johnson; daughters, Glenda, Jennie, and Tina; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6 to 9 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Butte and Bro. James Floyd officiating.
Burial will be in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Barbara Jill Norfleet.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020