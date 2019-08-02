Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Barbara Jo Cawthorne


1939 - 2019
Barbara Jo Cawthorne Obituary
Barbara Jo Cawthorne

Louisville - was born on March 14, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky, the second daughter of Elmer and Thelma Wurfel. She was the wife of Daniel C. Cawthorne. She and Danny, together, lived in their home for over forty years. Barbara had an older sister, Mary Kochert and Carolyn Elkin, who remained part of Barbara's life until her passing.

Barbara loved church and was a proud member of Community of Christ Church. On Easter, Barbara would proudly wear her favorite hat and white gloves. She was also a member of the Saints Choir for many years. Barbara Jo made beautiful craft items for church, her family and friends.

Barbara shared a very special friendship with her dearest friend, Gail, for over sixty years. As her family, we will always remember her devotion to our mother, Margie, when she was very ill. Barbara will be fondly and lovingly remembered in our hearts. Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to the Brown Cancer Center.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am-12 pm at the funeral home.

Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of Barbara with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
