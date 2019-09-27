Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Barbara Joan Price


1932 - 2019
Barbara Joan Price Obituary
Barbara Joan Price

Louisville - Barbara Joan Price, 87, changed her address to live with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born September 2, 1932 to Theodore and Freida (Miller) Derksen in Louisville, and was a member of the last graduation class of Male High School when it was an all female school. In 1950 she married Charles Price, who survives her. She was employed by Jefferson County Public Schools from 1970 until 1988, and there are many kindergarten graduates from years past who have fond memories of her care and compassion. Her passion for U of L basketball and Elvis are merged in her favorite room which is decorated in both. She was one of the best basketball coaches and fans from in front of the television screen. Her fondness of the Kentucky Derby is also demonstrated by her collection of Derby glasses and memorabilia.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, her son Keith Price (wife Anglia), son in law Don Call (Rebecca Call), 6 grandchildren (Elizabeth Hartman, Bryant Call, Clarissa Farris, Jason Meeks, Matthew Price and Mallory Olenick), and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and her beloved daughter, Rebecca (Price) Call.

Friends and family are invited to gather in a celebration of her life visitation 3:00 - 6:00 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's name to the Lyons Eye Foundation, American Leukemia Foundation, or Hosparus of Louisville. The family wishes to thank Hosparus of Louisville and her personal caregivers for her compassionate care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
