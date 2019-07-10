Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Barbara Johnson


1936 - 2019
Barbara Johnson Obituary
Barbara Johnson

Naples - Mrs. Barbara Johnson (Lyons), age 82, of Naples, FL. passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Barbara was born in Pittsburgh, PA. on October 19, 1936 to the late William and Virginia Lyons. She was a faithful member of St. Agnes Catholic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Larry Johnson; her children, Debbie Croft (Doug), Jennifer Bumann (Rich), and Kathleen VanHorn (Stuart); nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the chapel at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Burial will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery Louisville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe given to the Humane Society of Naples. Online condolences maybe made at fullernaples.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019
