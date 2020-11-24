Barbara Joyce BlakelyShepherdsville - Age 79, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Barbara was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 28, 1941 to Besfred "Bill" and Catherine "Tapscott" Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Blakely; parents; and brother, Robert Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, William "Bill" Blakely (Heather), Thomas "Tom" Blakely (Sarah), Donna Clark (Gary); grandchildren, Sarah VanderEspt, Jeff, William (Billy) Blakely, Whitney Shingler (Jeff), Phillip Blakely (Jennifer), and Scotty Clark; great grandchildren, Blakely and Brandt VanderEspt, Maddy and Lacey Shingler, Tevon and Bella Blakely; siblings, Ronald Williams (Carolyn) and Melody Williams; Daughters of the Heart, Patty Blakely and Saundra Blakely; lifelong friend, Jewell Ries; sister-in-law, Chris Williams; and a host of other family and friends.