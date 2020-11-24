1/1
Barbara Joyce Blakely
1941 - 2020
Barbara Joyce Blakely

Shepherdsville - Age 79, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Barbara was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 28, 1941 to Besfred "Bill" and Catherine "Tapscott" Williams. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Blakely; parents; and brother, Robert Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, William "Bill" Blakely (Heather), Thomas "Tom" Blakely (Sarah), Donna Clark (Gary); grandchildren, Sarah VanderEspt, Jeff, William (Billy) Blakely, Whitney Shingler (Jeff), Phillip Blakely (Jennifer), and Scotty Clark; great grandchildren, Blakely and Brandt VanderEspt, Maddy and Lacey Shingler, Tevon and Bella Blakely; siblings, Ronald Williams (Carolyn) and Melody Williams; Daughters of the Heart, Patty Blakely and Saundra Blakely; lifelong friend, Jewell Ries; sister-in-law, Chris Williams; and a host of other family and friends.

www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
