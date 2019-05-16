Barbara June Snodgrass



Louisville - Barbara June Snodgrass, 57, of Chicopee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield Massachusetts. Born in Lexington, KY on July 2, 1961, she was the daughter of James William Snodgrass, III and Rose Marie C. (Smola) Haley. She grew up in Kentucky, moving to Massachusetts in 1985. Barbara was a Registered Nurse for various hospitals in the area. A beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend, she will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memory her father James William Snodgrass, III and his wife Martha, her mother Rose Marie Haley and her husband Clifford; her beloved daughter Jennifer Lampl; and 2 aunts, Frances Butler and Mary Jane Bell, and 4 cousins, Michele Boucher, Steven Butler, James Rodney Bell, and Ann Swanson. She was predeceased by her grandparents, her sister Dawn Anne Snodgrass and her uncles George Butler and Leon Bell. Funeral Mass will be at noon Friday May 17th at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. till time of Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019