Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
3112 W. Broadway
Barbara Katherine "Bobbie" Williams Obituary
Barbara Katherine "Bobbie" Williams

Louisville - 70, passed away on July 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband Dwight Clark Williams; children, Reginald Dwight Williams, Richard Dewayne Williams, and Regina Denett Williams; siblings, Shirley Ray, Joyce Bullitt, Lauretta Beckham, Frederick Ray, Janice Bedford, and Elaine Crowdus; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services will be Monday, July 22, 2019 with visitation 9-10 a.m. at Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street followed by burial at Green Meadows Cemetery. Funeral service will be 12 noon at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 3112 W. Broadway. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 20, 2019
