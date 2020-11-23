Barbara Kinniard
Louisville - Barbara Antha Kinniard, 82, entered into rest on Sunday November 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Cecil Kinniard; She is survived by her children, John Cochran (Myra), Kathy Cochran, Lisa Guernsey (Buddy), Kim Elmore (Terry), Cliff Kinniard, Jr. (Dorothy), Christopher Kinniard (Trixie); Sister, Florence Aubrey; 12 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Her services will be private. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is in charge of arrangements.