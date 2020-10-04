1/1
Barbara L. Branstetter
Barbara L. Branstetter

Jeffersonville - Barbara L. Branstetter, 82, passed away peacefully on October 3rd, surrounded by family.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Fred R. Branstetter and children Randall Branstetter (Sheri) of Ft. Myers FL, Gregory Branstetter (JoAnn) for Bonita Springs FL, Jeffrey Branstetter (Patrice) and Melinda Branstetter, both of Jeffersonville, along with four grandchildren Lindsey, Maxwell, Alec (Casey) and Andrew. She is also survived by her brothers Jim and Rick Barrett, and sister Karen Schneider.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 2 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
10
Burial
Walnut Ridge Cemetery
