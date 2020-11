Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - 71, passed away Sun. Nov. 22, 2020. She was a charter member of Temple of Faith Bapt. Church. Survivors: son, Montez Graham and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Services are private. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.









