Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Barbara L. Perry-Bradley
1941 - 2019


Barbara L. Perry-Bradley Obituary
Barbara L. Perry-Bradley

Louisville - Barbara Perry-Bradley, 78, passed away peacefully at her home, Monday 27th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a nurse for 40 years. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth J. Bradley; parents, Robert and Delma Wester.

Barbara is survived by her children, Anthony Perry, Timothy Perry, Colleen (Bruce) Tyler, Lorre Perry, Gregory (Karen) Perry and Shelia Perry; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters; three bothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Charles Bosley.

Visitation: Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1-3pm following memorial services at 3pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky 40272. 502-935-0056
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019
