Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Barbara Lee Flynn Obituary
Barbara Lee Flynn

Mt. Washington - Barbara Lee Flynn, 84, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home.

She was a retired employee of General Electric, where she worked for over 41 years, a member of I.U.E. 761, and Bethel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rhoda Hamilton; and a sister, Bonnie Reynolds.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Flynn; two sons, Jerry (Delores) and Robert (Teresa) Flynn; one brother, Louis Hamilton; two sisters, Estrada Gambell and Betty Garrett; and two granddaughters.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hosparus for their care and support. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
