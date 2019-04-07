|
Barbara Lee Short Dempsey Sabak
Louisville - Barbara Lee Short Dempsey Sabak, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side at their home in Louisville.
Born October 8, 1936, she grew up in Danville, Ky., and lived her adult years in Louisville.
She received Bachelor's and Master's degrees, both in Education, from Indiana University and Western Kentucky University, respectively. She was a parishioner of St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church. She was a retired teacher of Chenoweth Elementary School where she was a dedicated educator and cared deeply for her students.
She devoted her life to loving and serving her immediate and extended family. She was passionate in her faith and trust in God, which were poignant and immovable.
She was an exquisitely beautiful woman, wildly funny, and had a brilliant wit. She was a wonderful interior decorator. She was an avid reader and had a keen interest in current affairs and loved growing her flowers and appreciating nature. A member of church choirs and family vocal ensembles through the years, she loved to sing. She was a champion of children and animals and cared for many of both throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Robert Amon Sr. and Icy Pearl Short, and precious stepmother Ina B. Short; her adoring husband of 20 years Philip A. "Tony" Dempsey, their baby daughter Phyllis Jean and a baby granddaughter, Abrayah C. Benzick; devoted husband of 18 years and world travel mate John M. Sabak; beloved sisters and brother Donna L. Killman, Sheila R. Short and Robert A. Short Jr., and brother-in-law Leroy H. "Andy" Killman.
She is survived by her daughter Victoria L. Dempsey Stephens, son-in-law Adam Stephens, grandsons Philip A. "Tony" Benzick (Rebecca) and Patrick R. Benzick (Erin); great-grandson Raylan E. R. Benzick and great-granddaughter Evelyn P. R. Benzick; beloved sister, Brenda Short Kasdan, and sisters-in-law, Susan Short and Gwendolyn Dempsey. She leaves several nieces and nephews whom she adored.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church, 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Rd., Harrod's Creek, Ky., 40027.
Memorial gifts may go to the Christian Appalachian Project or Kosair Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019