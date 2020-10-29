Barbara Lee Sinai



Barbara Lee Sinai, 85, beloved daughter of Dorothy and Troy Standard, passed away on Sunday, October 25th after a short illness. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, attended Austin High School, and was one of the first women to graduate from the School of Architecture at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduation, she joined the Chicago Park District and, together with Marlin Perkins, designed and built the Children's Zoo Exhibit at the Lincoln Park Zoo, in Chicago. Her design influence can still be seen there today.



In Louisville, she worked with Larry Melillo and Jasper Ward on a variety of projects including Founders Square, Captain's Quarters, the Belvedere, and a variety of church remodelings including the Church of the Epiphany. She took great pride in her design of the Ecumenical Center at UofL.



Barbara was very involved in her community. A staunch proponent of preservation, she served on several committees that successfully preserved the architecture of old Louisville. After the 1974 tornado, she helped revive the Crescent Hill Community Council. She served on the Council as president for two terms and their Planning and Zoning Committee ever since. Two major achievements during her tenure were the acquisition of the Peterson Dumesnil House from the JCPS School Board and the adoption of a comprehensive plan for Crescent Hill, which included a complete rezoning of the area. Barbara participated in the editing, updating, and republishing of the book Beautiful Crescent Hill, (1908). She received the "Spirit of Crescent Hill" award for all her years of service to the community. Through her actions, she inspired many to also take an active role in the community.



Barbara was never shy about her beliefs which were prominently displayed in a variety of stickers on the back of her car spouting her views on the environment, politics, and life philosophy. In her latest car, she proudly displayed a Crescent Hill Community Council member sticker she had held on to from its first issuance. Her children took great joy in finding the right sticker to add. She will be remembered by many who knew her as the "bumper sticker lady."



Barbara was also a founding member of the Women of Diversity Book club.



Barbara was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was actively involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren; always eager to attend a swim meet, soccer game, or cross county event. She is survived by her husband, John, five children Virginia (Renate), Laura, Caryn (Jim), Michael (Caroline), Jennifer (Michael), her nine grandchildren, and her great-grand daughter Rowan.



There will be a memorial service late next spring and a celebration at the Peterson Dumesnil House after.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Crescent Hill Community Council, the Peterson Dumesnil House Foundation, or the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC).









