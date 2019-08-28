Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Venue (formerly St. Timothy's Catholic Church)
10300 Lower River Road
Louisville, KY
Barbara Louise (Fehler) Cecil


1935 - 2019
Barbara Louise (Fehler) Cecil Obituary
Barbara Louise (Fehler) Cecil

Louisville - Barbara Louise (Fehler) Cecil was born on October 9th, 1935, in Portsmouth, Ohio. She lived in Louisville, Kentucky, since early childhood. She passed away Friday, August 23rd, 2019, at the home of her Mercy sister and caregiver, Gail McCauley.

Barbara graduated from Louisville's Mercy Academy (1953). She married the love of her life, Anthony Gerald Cecil, Sr., of Louisville, in 1959, and they celebrated 60 years together earlier this year.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Herman E. Fehler, Sr. and Amanda Ann (Metcalf) Fehler, an older brother, Robert, and her daughter, Mary Louise. She is survived by her husband, her brother, Herman E. Fehler, Jr., her sons, Anthony Jr. and Stephen, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, 5 pm - 8 pm, at The Venue (formerly St. Timothy's Catholic Church), 10300 Lower River Road, Louisville, KY 40272. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to support mental health care in our community to Wellspring, PO Box 1927, Louisville, Kentucky, 40201.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
