W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Virginia Avenue
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Virginia Avenue
Barbara Louise Gay Dawson

Barbara Louise Gay Dawson Obituary
Barbara Louise Gay Dawson

Louisville -

Dawson, Barbara Louise Gay, 85, of Louisville died Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Louisville. She was a retired legal secretary, a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and the Louisville Urban League.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Moorman; two sons Charlie Richard Moorman, Jr. and William Alfred Moorman; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; life long friends Dora, Jerriline, Jackie; Thelma Jean and the love of her life in her later years Mr. Johnnie Majors; a goddaughter and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Her funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Thursday January 23, 2020 at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Avenue, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
