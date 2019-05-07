Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Nazareth Home Chapel
Wake
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Church,
Nazareth, KY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Nazareth, KY
Barbara MacDonald, SCN

Louisville - Barbara MacDonald, SCN, 95, formerly Sister Anne Clement, was born in Hyde Park, MA. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on May 4, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 76 years.

Sister Barbara served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at many schools, including St. Mary Academy, Paducah, KY; St. Peter, Lexington, KY; St. Anne, Readville, MA; St. Vincent de Paul, Newport News, VA; Most Precious Blood, Hyde Park, MA; Sacred Heart, Quincy, MA; and Emily Firfield Public School, Wollaston, MA.

She served her SCN Community as Community Service Coordinator from 2002-2009.

Sister Barbara is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.

A visitation and prayer service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.

Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
