Barbara Maxwell



Jeffersonville - Jeffersonville, IN - Barbara Maxwell entered into eternal rest with her heavenly father on April 15, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 1, 1936, to Charles B. and Mary Frances Maxwell.



Barbara honorably served her country for thirty years in the US Public Health Service branch of the military and retired in 1994 as a Captain. Her service to the country took her to San Francisco, CA, Window Rock, AZ, Bethesda, MD and Carville, LA.



After retirement, Barbara settled in Clark County, Indiana where she joined First Christian Church of Jeffersonville and set out to make a difference in our community. During her 25 years in the community Barbara dedicated thousands of hours to volunteer work and was honored by receiving the Golden Hoosier Award in 2017. She was active in many organizations that provided multiple services for the citizens in our community. Her cherished organizations of whom she was a member or dedicated her time to include but were certainly not limited to First Christian Church - World and Community Outreach Ministry, Center for Lay Ministries, Bliss House, Hospice, Zonta Club Int'l - WaterStep Project, Communities in School - 3-2-1 Reading Project, Red Cross - Blood Drive, Falls Cities Optimist Club, DAR - George Rogers Clark, Hosparus Health Southern Indiana, Howard Steamboat Museum, Clark Memorial Hospital and Eastern Star.



Barbara had a passion for education. She was a lifelong learner, having taken classes her whole adult life at Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, and at any other place she found interesting. One of her greatest joys was reading with children through the Communities in School 3-2-1 program.



She loved sports and was a dedicated Louisville Cardinal fan.



Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Thomas Maxwell (Glenna), her church family and many other numerous friends whom she met during her years in our community.



A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church Jeffersonville, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, IN on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to in remembrance of Barbara, or read to a child.



Scott Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.scottfuneralhome.com Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019