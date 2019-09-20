|
Barbara McCollum
Louisville - Barbara Dean (Elder) McCollum 86, passed away quietly with family by her side on September 1, 2019.
Barbara Dean Elder was born in 1932 in Maysville, Kentucky.
She was the only daughter and youngest child of George Terrell Elder Sr. and Jessie Roberts (Bailey) Elder, sister to George Terrell Elder Jr. and Newton Elder. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School (Same school Rosemary Clooney and Betty Clooney attended a few years earlier). Later, the family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where she attended Presentation Academy. There she appreciated, admired, and confided in the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth nuns. Many times, she stated they played a pivotal and vital role in her upbringing and life in general. She excelled in academics and enjoyed athletics such as basketball and bowling. She began working at a young age and took pride in a job well done. She was dedicated, loyal, and had an excellent work ethic. She worked at South Central Bell (Bell South) for over 35 years in a male dominated position as a frameman.
She became Barbara Dean Elder McCollum after marrying the father of her children, L.W. McCollum in October 1953. In August 1954, the first of six children, three boys and three girls, within nine years was born. As a devout Catholic, she provided a Catholic School education for all six of her children from grade school at St. Lawrence (Notre Dame) through high school at Angela Merici (Holy Cross) and at Bishop David (Holy Cross). She dedicated her life to raising her children. Her priority was to teach them Christianity and the Love of God.
Throughout her life she participated in her community. She volunteered for many years through the Telecom Pioneers of America, participating in winterizing homes for those in need, providing school supplies for underprivileged children, engaged in Pioneer picnics for the needy, and volunteered countless hours providing much needed services. As a long-standing parishioner at St. Lawrence, she devoted her time, talent and treasure in service to the parish ranging from lecturing to cutting the lawn.
A child of the Great Depression, she valued recycling and repurposing and finding the usefulness of everything. "If it's broken, fix it." She disliked waste of any kind. She cherished and appreciated God's creation of nature. It was her mission to help save the landfills and provide awareness of what is wasteful, as well as protect the Earth for future generations to enjoy.
Above all, she believed in God. She lived by the rules she felt God laid down for us all. Her motto was "Do the Right Thing, even when it is hard to do". Her perseverance for doing the right thing for God's greater good prevailed, regardless of criticism.
She had a pure and giving heart all the way to the end. She donated her entire body to science. Her gift was the epitome of selflessness. She was a gift from God all day every day.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers.
She was survived by her six children, Karen (Ray) Nethery, Kevin McCollum, Kathleen (Bill) Moyer, Keith (Susan) McCollum, Kerry (Charlotte) McCollum, and Kay Lisa (Mark "Bluegill") Dale, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and sister-n-law, Claudette Elder.
The family of Barbara Dean Elder McCollum would like to thank Baptist Hospital Palliative Care along with the Morning Pointe for all their Loving Care given to our Mother toward the end of her time with us.
The family invites all who would like to join us in Barbara's Celebration of Life Memorial Service on September 28, 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Parish, 1925 Lewiston Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40216 with meal to follow immediately afterwards in the Community Center.
Because Barbara was so positively influenced by the sisters that dedicated their lives to the service of God, the family ask in lieu of flowers please donate to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, 676 Atwood Street, Louisville, KY 40217; Sisters of Benedict, 904 Windhurst Court, Louisville, KY 40207; or the Sisters of Ursuline, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.
