Barbara N. HeldLouisville - 85, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Valhalla Post-Acute.She was the former Barbara N. Allen, a retired receptionist for Twinbrook Apartments, and a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lewis Held.She is survived by her daughter, Debra D. Reibert (Douglas); sons, Ronald A. Held (Sherry) and Michael "Mike" Held (Lisa); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway with entombment in Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.Memorial gifts maybe made to KY Humane Society.