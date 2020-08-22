1/1
Barbara N. Held
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara N. Held

Louisville - 85, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Valhalla Post-Acute.

She was the former Barbara N. Allen, a retired receptionist for Twinbrook Apartments, and a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lewis Held.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra D. Reibert (Douglas); sons, Ronald A. Held (Sherry) and Michael "Mike" Held (Lisa); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway with entombment in Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorial gifts maybe made to KY Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved