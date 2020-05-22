Barbara Oakes



Bowling Green - Barbara Ann 'Bobby' Comstock Oakes Young, age 79, was born August 26, 1940 to the late Nora and James Oakes of Louisville, Kentucky.Bobby worked in Louisville at the American RedCross and at Heil Beauty Supply. She had a big heart, and will be greatly missed. Bobby is survived by her daughter Debby Bertram (Tim), grandchildren Jakob and Kari Bertram, sister Brenda Oakes, nephew Jason Smith (Carmon),great niece Lauren and great nephew Collin, nieces Amy Oakes Stanley and Amanda Oakes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Comstock Thompson, and brother Lawrence Oakes. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time. Burial will be at a later date in Louisville at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.









