Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:45 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Bardstown Cemetery Beam
Barbara Plummer Boblitt "Bobbie" Houchin


1926 - 2020
Barbara Plummer Boblitt "Bobbie" Houchin Obituary
Barbara Plummer Boblitt "Bobbie" Houchin

Evansville, IN - HOUCHIN, Barbara Plummer Boblitt "Bobbie" (93), of Evansville, IN, formerly of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Evansville.

Barbara was born July 16th, 1926 in Bardstown, Kentucky to the late Barbara Beam and Vella Boblitt. Her great grandfather, Jack Beam, was founder of Early Times Distillery in Bardstown.

She was a graduate of Nelson County High School and received her Associates Arts Degree in June of 1946 from Columbia Christian College in Columbus, Missouri. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and on the synchronized swimming team.

She was full of curiosity and was always ready to learn something new. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in finance at the age of 65. Then she continued to take classes for seniors at Bellarmine University.

Bobbie's talents and interests were many. She was an accomplished seamstress, piano player, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and community volunteer. She enjoyed bridge, arts and crafts, collecting rocks & minerals, native artifacts and seashells, seashells, seashells! She was a long time member of the Conchological Society of America where she served as treasurer for several years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Houchin Jr., her parents and her brother, Jack Boblitt.

Survivors include daughter Lee Frances Houchin Sandefur (husband Jay) along with their children Barbara Timmons (husband Jordan), Jeremy Sandefur (wife Jamie); daughter Bruce Beam Houchin Bradley and her children David and Amanda Bradley.

Her funeral service will be held at 7PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY where visitation will be from 3PM - 7PM. In accordance with Barbara's wishes, cremation will occur following her service. Burial will be in Bardstown Cemetery Beam plot Saturday morning at 11AM. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:45. Those planning on being in the procession are asked to arrive at the funeral no later than 9:45.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Online condolences may be directed to www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
