|
|
Barbara R. Hamilton
Louisville - Barbara Jean Hamilton 69, passed away December 18, 2019. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Rose Hamilton and her siblings Bobby Hamilton, Rosetta Willtrout and Agnes Haseker.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her siblings Elizabeth Cox, Pat Hamilton, Fran Gross, Charlene Farmer and William Hamilton and many loving nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Barbara will be held Friday, December 27th at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 12-2pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019